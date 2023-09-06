‘The Tree’ under the summer sun in the Portland Japanese Garden as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Japanese Garden was named one of the “best nature experiences” in the U.S. in 2023, according to Sunset travel magazine’s annual travel awards.

The magazine lists the Portland Japanese Garden as one of four winners of the “Best Nature Experiences” category, which also included Bryce Canyon National Park, Channel Islands National Park and the Point Reyes National Seashore Backpacking Adventure. After reviewing more than 600 submissions, the magazine announced on Spet. 5 that it had selected 125 winners across 20 categories.

“Since 1963, this garden has attracted international visitors with its 12 tranquil acres of eight garden styles, a Japanese tea house, view of Mount Hood, year-round events and its mission of peace and unity,” Sunset Magazine said about the Portland Japanese Garden. “One of the most impressive examples of the art of Japanese landscape design and culture.”

Fall colors seen in the Portland Japanese Garden. (KOIN)

The local nonprofit celebrated the announcement on its website Wednesday.

“We won,” the Portland Japanese Garden wrote on its website. “The organization was the only public garden listed, joined by jewels of the National Park Service.”

Portland Japanese Garden spokesperson Megumi Kato told KOIN 6 News that the organization is honored to receive the award. Kato also encouraged people to visit the garden during its ongoing 60th anniversary celebration to see the latest art exhibition and changing fall colors.

“The Garden has offered a much-needed space of great serenity, beauty, and empathy for so many during our 60 years,” Kato said. “As we continue to collectively elevate Portland as a destination, we’re grateful for the opportunities to highlight the many gems we have in our city.”