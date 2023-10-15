Robert Horenstein is with the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve seen the horrific images coming out of Israel and Gaza as the militant Palestinian group Hamas conducted terrorist attacks against Israel. Then Israel responded with attacks on Gaza, which Hamas controls.

Well over 2,000 Israelis and Palestinians are confirmed dead and more than 20 Americans. Those numbers are expected to rise. Hamas has also taken at least 150 hostages.

Jewish communities across America are rallying together in support of Israel and that includes Jews here in Oregon.

Robert Horenstein, Communications Manager of the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland, stopped by Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the attack on Israel and its effects on the Jewish community here in Portland and worldwide.

