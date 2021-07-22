Portland kicks off downtown revitalization celebration

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is kicking off a weekend celebrating the revitalization and reopening of downtown.

The city has organized a weekend of events that are family-friendly and incorporate music, arts and food. The weekend is called “Welcome Back to the Heart of Portland.”

“We’re here to applaud or city’s ability to come back,” Mayor Wheeler said during a press conference to open the weekend events.

On Saturday, the city will open the Cart Blocks food cart pod at 1:30 p.m. It will mark the opening of 18 food carts from the Alder Street pod, which closed in 2018 to make room for the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

At 3 p.m., Pink Martini will perform at Pioneer Courthouse Square.