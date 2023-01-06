PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Korean Church is set to be torn down Friday morning after it burned in a fire earlier in the week.

Portland Fire & Rescue said demolition will begin around 10 a.m. Friday. Officials said there is no estimated timeline for completion as the operation will reportedly be slow and methodical.

Demolition of the church was initially scheduled for Thursday morning, but city officials told KOIN 6 it was delayed, so the property owner could consider more bids.

The century-old building was determined to be a safety risk to the public, prompting officials to authorize the demolition without a permit. There was concern the wreckage could topple over in the wind, so fire officials have been monitoring the church since it went up in flames Tuesday evening.

Fire destroyed the Portland Korean Church on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 (KOIN).

Cameron Storer, who goes by Nicolette Fait, confessed to breaking into the church and lighting papers with a cigarette lighter before walking out and watching the building burn from a nearby Plaid Pantry, according to court documents. The 27-year-old is facing charges for first and second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Streets near the church remain closed. Officials expect traffic and transit with the Portland Streetcar to be impacted until the demolition is cleared.

