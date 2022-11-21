PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Leaf Day has come again and the Portland Bureau of Transportation is warning people to move their cars or they might be towed.

PBOT’s Leaf Day service happens every year between November and December and the focus is on cleaning the city’s streets in areas with lots of trees.

The plan involves sweeping the streets in 52 “leaf districts” around the city. Within 10 of those districts, drivers are being told to move parked cars or face the consequences.

The consequences include being towed, an $85 citation and a $212 tow.

PBOT said they have been placing notes on cars currently parked in these zones and putting up no parking signs, but a complete map is available on their official website.