2020 Census data says women make up less than 30% of six-figure earners in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite high inflation and economic uncertainty, Portland is standing out as a city with a high percentage of women earning six-figure salaries.

According to SmartAsset, women continue to be underrepresented in higher-paying jobs.

2020 Census data notes that women make up less than 30% of six-figure earners in the U.S. While this figure marks progress from a decade prior when only 23% of six-figure earners were women, women continue to face tighter budgets than men generally, added the financial technology company.

“In large cities with higher costs of living, a six-figure salary may be even more necessary to pay for housing costs, food and other necessities, while also growing one’s savings,” said SmartAsset.

In this study, the company said it analyzed data from the 100 largest U.S. cities to identify and rank where the most female six-figure earners are located in 2022. It considered the percentage of women workers earning $100,000 or more and the percentage of six-figure earners who are women.

Portland was ranked number nine on a list of 24 cities with 18.19% of female workers who earn six figures and 35.86% of six-figure earners who are women. The Rose City also tied with Jersey, City, New Jersey.

“(Portland) has the 15th-highest percentage of women who are six-figure earners… Median earnings for full-time working women in Portland are about $52,800,” according to the study.