PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ‘Porch pirates’ appear to be a common issue in Portland, according to a recent study that ranked the metro area within the top 10 for the worst package theft.

SafeWise, a platform that reviews home safety products and security companies, has compiled a list of the most common places for package theft for the past six years.

In January, 5,000 Americans responded to the website’s survey on safety and crime in the U.S. The results showed that three out of four residents had at least one package stolen throughout 2022 — and 40% of respondents reported repeat offenses.

Overall, a projected 119 million packages were taken that year alone. SafeWise estimated that that’s $6 billion worth of products.

Along with that, the platform used Google Trends data and surveyed respondents across multiple cities to determine which ones were most worried about package theft.

About 67% of Seattle participants said they were worried, and the city was ranked first for porch pirates. Memphis, Tenn., San Diego, Birmingham, Ala., and Denver rounded out the top five.

The Portland metro was ranked at No. 10. About 57% of Portland-area respondents said they were concerned about package theft, and about 67% reported they used deterrents like security cameras to prevent it from occurring.

Ben Sickle, a criminal justice professor who specializes in crime prevention, told SafeWise that package theft was a ‘crime of opportunity’ — and it’s especially common during this time of year when people may be ordering Christmas gifts and spending less time at home.

“All of this adds up to easy targets for thieves,” Sickle said. “Porch piracy is a low-entry crime. There are no special skills needed to walk up a driveway and steal a package… What’s more, the risk is very low as well, and punishment, even if caught, is minimal.”