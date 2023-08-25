Researchers looked at the top 100 most populated cities to determine a city’s nightlife

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland may have gotten a bad rap recently for various reasons, but there’s one honor we’ve held strong over the years: We love to party!

The Rose City ranks third in a new analysis of top U.S. cities for partying and nightlife, preceded only by Las Vegas and New York City.

Researchers at BetMGM say they analyzed the top 100 most populated cities in America to determine a city’s nightlife — including its number of bars, average hotel and drink prices, and activities available.

“Portland is a city known for its hipster culture, craft breweries, thriving food scene and abundance of attractions for visitors,” according to BetMGM.

The city also stood out with a ratio of 47 bars per 100,000 people and its average hotel price of $119 per night.

Planning a trip? Here are the study’s top 10 best cities for partying in America:

Las Vegas New York City Portland, Ore. San Francisco Cincinnati New Orleans Orlando, Fla. Seattle Miami Atlanta

“From coast to coast America’s nightlife pulses with electrifying energy, a vibrant symphony of lights, beats, and laughter that paints the cities with hues of excitement,” a spokesperson from BetMGM said. “Nightlife is a key component to what makes many American cities desirable destinations to live within, or for tourists to visit. The vastly different cultures, range of food and drink, as well as the activities available in these cities only enhance the nightlife and experiences.”

Now get back out there, party animals!