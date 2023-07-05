Two people were hospitalized after a shooting near Pioneer Courthouse (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man faces federal charges after authorities said he assaulted a court security officer at Pioneer Courthouse on Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on July 3, Jett Avery Thomas, 39, assaulted the officer with a hard object outside the courthouse doors.

Court documents said that Thomas had thrown an object at the building and the security officer responded to stop him. According to investigators, that’s when Thomas charged up the steps to confront the officer, who was trying to secure the door.

The court documents go on to say that Thomas forced open the door and beat the officer repeatedly with a hard object, placing the officer in a chokehold.

In retaliation, the officer pulled out his gun and shot Thomas twice in the torso.

Thomas was arrested and taken to a hospital for surgery. The officer was also taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

If convicted of assaulting an employee of the United States, Thomas could face up to 20 years in federal prison.