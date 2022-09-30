PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man, arrested Wednesday, is now facing federal charges for allegedly dealing drugs to minors.

Jonathon Ash Clark is being charged by federal criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance to a person under the age of 21 and using a minor in drug operations.

Clark was arrested Wednesday when he was allegedly found dealing drugs to a 16-year-old girl in Powell Park, right next to Cleveland High School.

He also already had an outstanding warrant in Clackamas County for violating a protective order.

During the arrest, officers reportedly found cocaine and MDMA in Clark’s backpack as well as a digital scale covered in white residue.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Clark admitted to selling drugs to minors.

He makes his first appearance in federal court Friday.