Participants begin to cross the finish line at the 2019 Portland Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Marathon is set for October 3 with no foreseen COVID restrictions.

The marathon’s organizers said the race can happen restriction-free after Gov. Brown lifted all COVID-19 restrictions last month.

This will be the 49th annual Portland Marathon. The 2020 marathon was canceled due to the pandemic.

This year’s marathon is presented by OHSU Health. Racers can either do the full marathon, 26.2 miles, or a half marathon, 13.1 miles.