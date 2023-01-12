PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several Portland businesses are frustrated with rising break-ins and burglaries, and are pushing the city for solutions as the city’s mayor is talking about efforts to expand a small business repair grant.

Police data since 2018 shows increasing burglaries in Portland. Between 2021 and 2022 there was a nearly 20% increase. The theft has left business owners to pick up the pieces.

Many of the businesses feel like the city is not being responsive and feel like the only thing changing is break-ins becoming more frequent but not in the city’s response.

Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke about the small business repair grant Thursday. It’s up to $10,000 for businesses for repairs after a break-in, but we know many businesses have bills and broken glass reaching higher than that, so the mayor said based on conversations with business leaders they are working to expand the money available.

Business owners told KOIN 6 they’re frustrated that people who are breaking into their businesses are not being held accountable.

“Ultimately if people are held accountable for their actions, I think that will lead to a reduction in the crime we are seeing,” said Wheeler.

Though last year, the Multnomah county district attorney said just 5% of burglary cases are being referred to the office for prosecution.

“There are a couple of things that need to happen, first of all, if business owners and operators can have cameras that makes it easier to identify the individuals and being able to prosecute them,” said Wheeler. “Secondarily, we need to be informed when something happens and if there’s a way we can support a business after the fact, we want to do that.”

Wheeler points to organizer retail theft rings as something he feels confident Portland police are making headway on.

Last year in the central southeast side businesses, most notably Salt & Straw, threatened to leave the city, frustrated with safety issues that prompted a 90-day reset plan.