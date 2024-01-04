PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hacienda CDC’s Portland Mercado is working on efforts to rebuild after a two-alarm fire damaged their main building in Southeast Portland Wednesday morning.

About a dozen small businesses are located inside the building, along with a popular wine and several food carts. Cart owners told KOIN 6 that although their carts may not have been damaged, they currently don’t have electricity or a water source, limiting their opportunities to re-open.

It’s also the slow season for restaurants, so owners say they’re unsure what’s ahead for all the small businesses that were inside.

In the meantime, Hacienda CDC has established a Portland Mercado Fire Relief Fund that will benefit the affected small businesses and their employees as they work to reopen.

Portland Fire & Rescue has not yet revealed the cause of the fire.