PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Central City Task Force, formed by Gov. Tina Kotek back in August, will present its recommendations for bringing Portland back at the Oregon Business Plan’s Leadership Summit on December 11. It’s co-chaired by the governor and Dan McMillan, CEO of The Standard.

The nearly 50 members of the task force – along with several subcommittees – have been meeting since then and the city is awaiting their recommendations for fixing Portland.

Andrew Hoan is a member of the Portland Central City Task Force. He’s CEO of the Portland Metro Chamber, formerly the Portland Business Alliance.

Friday was the last meeting of the task force, in advance of the presentation in December. The general issues addressed include taxes, public safety, homelessness, livability and making the most of what Portland has to offer.

