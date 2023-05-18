Prakruthi Rao from Tumwater Middle School drew this picture to represent how she is grateful for her little sister. (Google)

Prakruthi Rao from Tumwater Middle School has a chance to be a national finalist for the competition.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland middle school student was selected as Oregon’s 2023 Doodle for Google winner.

Prakruthi Rao from Tumwater Middle School was selected out of tens of thousands of submissions to be Oregon’s winner in the 15th annual Doodle for Google Contest.

The theme of Rao’s piece is describing what she is grateful for.

“I am grateful for my little sister. My sister just recently turned 5, and for almost 8 years, I had been waiting to get a sibling. She was like a dream for our family, kind of a miracle. Honestly, nowadays, I’ve been so busy that I have forgotten to cherish our time together. But while drawing this piece of me and my sister playing a board game, it made me realize what precious friends siblings are,” she said.

The full display of all 55 state and territory winners can be found and voted on at doodle4google.com. Voters can determine which five artists will go on to be national finalists. The national winner and have their art featured on Google’s homepage.