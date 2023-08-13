PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland and Multnomah County will open three cooling centers to the public on Sunday as temperatures are set to rise above 100 degrees across the Willamette Valley this week. The county and city have both declared local emergencies in response to the heat wave, which is expected to last from the afternoon of Aug. 13 to Aug. 17.

The cooling centers are located at the Multnomah County East building, Cook Plaza and the Old Town Cooling Center and will be open from 1 p.m. 8 to p.m. The Lloyd Center will also serve as an additional cooling space from 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Cooling center locations:

Multnomah County East : 600 N.E. 8th St., Gresham, staffed by Multnomah County employees.

: 600 N.E. 8th St., Gresham, staffed by Multnomah County employees. Cook Plaza : 19421 S.E. Stark St., Gresham, staffed by Cultivate Initiatives.

: 19421 S.E. Stark St., Gresham, staffed by Cultivate Initiatives. Old Town Cooling Center: 435 N.W. Glisan St., Portland, staffed by Do Good Multnomah.

“People who don’t have a cool place to be should strongly consider spending time at a cooling center or one of the cool spaces listed on this interactive map of libraries, splash pads and other sites,” Multnomah County stated. “The three daytime cooling centers will provide food and water in safe, air-conditioned places to hang out. No one will be turned away and pets are welcome.”

TriMet is waiving all public transportation fares for anyone traveling to a cooling center. Those in need of additional transportation assistance are asked to call 2-1-1.

The Portland Water Bureau has installed water misting stations at 14 Portland parks, offering cool water to the public 24 hours a day through Thursday, Aug. 17.

A child enjoys a misting station at a local park. (Portland Water Bureau)

Portland’s misting stations are located at:

Argay Park, 3898 N.E. 141st Ave.

Glenhaven Park, 8000 N.E. Siskiyou St.

Floyd Light Park/Rose Petal Fountain, 10620 S.E. Stark St.

Harney Park, 8498 S.E. 67th Ave.

Holladay Park, 1198 N.E. Multnomah St.

Knott Park, 2505 N.E. 117th Ave.

Lents Park, 4603 S.E. 92nd Ave.

Lynchwood Park, 17301 S.E. Haig St.

McKenna Park, 7129 N. Wall St.

Mt. Scott Community Center, 5527 S.E. 72nd Ave.

Normandale Park, 1260 N.E. 57th Ave.

Powell Park, Curb Service south of Powell in S.E. 22nd Ave.

Wilshire Park, 3350 N.E. Skidmore St.

Woodstock Park, 4701 S.E. 47th Ave.

Some air-conditioned county libraries are also open to the public Sunday. The county libraries open Sunday include.:

Belmont, 1038 S.E. César E. Chávez Blvd.

Fairview Columbia, 1520 N.E. Village St.

Gresham, 385 N.W. Miller Ave.

Hillsdale, 1525 S.W. Sunset Blvd.

Hollywood, 4040 N.E. Tillamook St.

Northwest, 2300 N.W. Thurman St.

Rockwood, 17917 S.E. Stark St.

Sellwood-Moreland, 7860 S.E. 13th Ave.

St. Johns, 7510 N. Charleston Ave.

Troutdale, 2451 S.W. Cherry Park Rd.

Woodstock, 6008 S.E. 49th Ave.

Community Technology Space, 730 S.W. 10th Ave., Suite 111 (enter on S.W. 9th Ave.)

The county is reminding members of the public looking to cool off in local rivers that toxic algae has been detected in the Willamette River in Portland and in the waterways around Sauvie Island.