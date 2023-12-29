PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — January means Portland Music Month is back.

Some of Portland’s best venues are keeping you going through the cold, dark winter with more than 100 shows and live music to get you moving.

Portland-based dance punk band J. Graves joined AM Extra in studio with a performance of two tracks off their new album, Fortress of Fun.

Check them out as they kick off Portland Music Month at Holocene with Bridal Veil and Sit Pretty January 3 at 8pm.

For tickets and more info, check out portlandmusicmonth.org/tickets

Check out both performances in the videos above.