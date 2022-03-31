What do you think of the ranking?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is a foodie place, and one report names it one of the best cities for vegetarians in 2022.

According to Apartment Guide, 22% of the world’s population is vegetarian along with 5% percent listed in the U.S. A vegetarian diet can reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Out of 50 cities, Portland is ranked at #4 with 96 vegetarian restaurants and 63 vegan eateries.

“With one of the country’s strongest vegan scenes, you’ll never want for ‘cheesy’ vegan pizza, vegan ramen or coconut milk fro-yo,” said Apartment Guide’s website. “Add to that the city’s killer coffee shops, craft beer scene and food trucks, and it’s no wonder Portland cracked our top five.”

The report added, “If you don’t mind a little rain (OK, more than a little) and like a slightly offbeat vibe, Stumptown could be the place for you.”

