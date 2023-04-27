PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Marking National Rebuild Day on Saturday, April 29, over 600 tradesmen and volunteers with Rebuilding Together Portland are coming together to help provide improvements to 24 Portland homes.

Rebuilding Together started in 1973 in Midland, Texas as a way for a church group to give back to people in their neighborhood. The organization later expanded to Portland in 1991, according to Rebuilding Together Portland Executive Director Mike Malone.

“We go out and try to do safety, health and rehabilitation services to underserved populations in Portland – including the elderly, disabled, families with children and veterans,” Malone said.

The organization provides carpentry, plumbing, electrical and ADA modifications.

“We get referrals from all over the place, from 211, from aging and disability services, Meals on Wheels, neighbors. We go in and we look at the ones we think we can best handle with our skill level and helping to meet their need,” Malone said.

Malone says Rebuilding Together Portland also partners with local agencies to help those they serve get the help they need, adding, “we don’t just leave people stranded.”