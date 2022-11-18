PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Supporting Our Society is hosting its ninth annual coat distribution in Northeast Portland this weekend.

The nonprofit is holding the event at the Montavilla Community Center located at the corner of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue. Winter gear will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday — or until supplies last.

Coats, hats, gloves, socks and hygiene products will be available for anyone who needs them. SOS said supplies will be provided on a first come, first served basis.