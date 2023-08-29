PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Author Nan Fischer‘s latest novel, “The Book of Silver Linings,” involves a love story, some mystery and an animal shelter at risk of losing its facility.

Fischer is a longtime fan of the Pixie Project, a Portland animal shelter, and she’s donating a percentage of her new book’s sales for the first month to the Pixie Project.

“I love being here and I want to take every animal home with me,” she told KOIN 6 News the first time she visited. “It was really important for me to write this story because rescuing animals is something that’s really close to my heart. And I wanted to showcase the work volunteers do in animal shelters, and show people how important it is to be a silver lining in an animal’s life.”

The attention she’s giving the Pixie Project — along with her donations — comes at a time when the Pixie Project needs help. There are too many animals that were born during the pandemic.

“Sadly, that also created a supply that was also filled with a lot of irresponsible breeding.. and it went up about 1200%,” said Pixie Project founder Amy Sacks.

The Pixie Project relies solely on donations.

Nan Fischer appreciates the work the Pixie Project does to make sure an animal is a good match for a family. And Amy Sacks hopes her creativity inspires others.

“Other people see this and they think, oh, I’m writing a cookbook, I’m doing this, I’m doing that, and I could think of a way to incorporate that, incorporate rescues,” Sacks said.