PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland ranks high among the “greenest” cities in the U.S., according to a recent WalletHub study.

Of the 100 largest cities in the U.S. analyzed, WalletHub ranked Portland third for green living, which WalletHub defines as “a choice to engage in cleaner, more sustainable habits in order to preserve the planet as much as possible.”

WalletHub studied several factors including transportation, energy sources, lifestyle, and environmental policies.

While Portland ranked third overall, the city took 23rd in greenhouse gas emissions per capita and fourth in median air quality index. The Rose City also ranked 16th for its walk score and eighth for farmers’ markets per capita.

San Diego, California ranked first among the greenest cities, followed by Honolulu, Hawaii. Washington D.C. and Seattle, Washington ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

Check out the full top 10 below:

San Diego, California Honolulu, Hawaii Portland, Oregon Washington DC Seattle, Washington San Jose, California San Francisco, California Oakland, California Fremont, California Minneapolis, Minnesota

As for the cities with the lowest scores, the bottom three were all in Arizona: Mesa, Glendale and Gilbert, respectively.