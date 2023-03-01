PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new Portland city ordinance went into effect Wednesday capping the amount that food delivery apps can take from restaurants, Mayor Ted Wheeler shared on Twitter.

The new ordinance, which was voted in on Jan. 4, 2023, caps delivery services at taking 15% of delivery orders and four percent of takeout orders.

According to a statement from Mayor Wheeler, the ordinance aims to protect local restaurants and food carts from high commissions that some delivery and pickup platforms charge.

“This ordinance will protect restaurants and food carts in Portland from unreasonably high commissions charged by platforms for delivery and pickup orders,” said Mayor Wheeler. “This ordinance also creates several important safeguards to ensure restaurants and food carts may contract for these services in a voluntary, fair, and transparent manner.”

Starting March 1, this ordinance replaces existing caps that were approved in July 2020.

Several other U.S. cities, like Seattle and New York City, have adopted similar policies, according to the city.