PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After two years of walking the runway virtually, Portland’s FashioNXT Week is back to showcase the independent fashion designers industry.

The event, FashioNXT on Broadway, will take place at the Union Bank Tower and will present 16 designers – eight from Portland and eight from other parts of the United States.

The event will also showcase the emerging designers of UpNXT’s runway competition, which KOIN 6 News’ Ken Boddie is judging.

Tito Chowdhury is the producer of FashioNXT Week and said the event is a sign things are returning to the way they were before the pandemic.

“Portlanders and our country have gone through a downtime that they are wanting to come out of,” he said. They need a compelling reason to dress up nice and come out and celebrate their life and celebrate the city.”

He said there’s no better way to do that than by attending a fashion show.

FashioNXT Week takes place Oct. 6-8 and is known as the biggest red carpet event in the Pacific Northwest.

The event attracts people in the fashion industry from around the globe and serves as a networking opportunity for young designers, especially for those in the UpNXT competition.

The competing designers receive expert mentorship leading up to the fashion show and the winner receives a prize package that includes financial support for the coming year. The money can help them buy fabric and materials, and FashioNXT covers the cost of their show in the following year.

The winner and runners up also receive business contacts to help them move forward in the industry.

“It fundamentally changes the trajectory of these designers in a significant way,” Chowdhury said.

In the past, winners and runners up have gone on to open their own boutiques, to work for global brands like Nike and Adidas, or to pursue artistic design.

Chowdhury said the 2022 FashioNXT Week will be even more dazzling than in years past. Guests will enter on a red carpet and can then enjoy the VIP lounge on the mezzanine or lounges with views of Portland’s city lights.

The Union Bank Tower also has parking underground, so anyone who dresses up for the event shouldn’t need to worry about getting wet if it rains.

Attendees can also take part in the People’s Choice award. This award is given to an UpNXT contestant in addition to the judges’ award.

Tickets are available to purchase online. There are a variety of levels including VIP, preferred seat, standing, and group.