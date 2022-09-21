PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With Portland homeless camp sweeps regularly taking place, it’s not uncommon for camps to relocate from one place to another.

Portland has a way for residents to report illegal camping or related issues within the city. It’s called the One Point of Contact Campsite Reporting System.

Anyone who’d like to raise an issue about a homeless camp can do so online or by calling 311.

Once a report is filed, a crew will conduct an onsite assessment and pick up garbage from campers. The city emphasizes that not all reports will result in immediate action. Every site is reviewed and analyzed first.

The city says it is not necessary to submit multiple reports of the same location in one day. The Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program recommends submitting a new report of the same site once a week.

Anyone who’d like to report people living in a vehicle should submit a report to the Portland Bureau of Transportation using their Abandoned Auto Report Form.

PBOT has currently modified its response to abandoned vehicles due to the increase of abandoned and junk vehicles on city property. It’s now prioritizing removing vehicles that create the biggest livability problems in neighborhoods.

“Until further notice, the Parking Enforcement Abandoned Auto Unit will de-emphasize the enforcement and removal of abandoned automobiles where the only qualifying criterion is expired registration,” the city of Portland states on its website.

Although PBOT will still take reports of vehicles with an expired registration, they will only be investigated as resources and officer caseloads allow.

“We know this may be disappointing to some, but during this time we must focus our limited resources on the removal of obviously inoperative, disabled, wrecked, dismantled, or junked vehicles. Your patience is appreciated,” the city said.

City code defines an abandoned vehicle as a vehicle that does not have a license plate or does not display current registration, a vehicle that appears to be inoperative or disabled, or a vehicle that looks like it was wrecked, partially dismantled, or junked.

The city gives examples of vehicles that are severely damaged by fire or by a crash, missing the engine, missing a windshield, has one or more flat tires, or is up on blocks or jacks.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation also explains what does not classify as an abandoned or junk vehicle. This includes an unfamiliar vehicle parked in front of someone’s property that has not moved for several days, a vehicle with no front license plate, or a vehicle that’s double-parked, blocking a roadway, or blocking a driveway.

These vehicles should be reported to Portland Parking Enforcement by calling (503) 823-5195.

Anyone who’d like to report a suspicious vehicle, such as a vehicle that appears to have been stolen, should call the police non-emergency number at (503) 823-3333.

Portlanders who see criminal behaviors taking place at a homeless camp should report it to the police either online or, if it’s an emergency, by calling 911.