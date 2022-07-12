PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose City has a lot to offer — and it’s now being named one of the top spots to visit around the globe.

According to TIME, the publication asked nominations for places from its international network of correspondents and contributors, “with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.” The list of World’s Greatest Places of 2022 includes the Great Barrier Reef, Seoul and The Arctic.

“As persistent as the challenges of life in 2022 is the hope that understanding and human connection can be found through travel,” said TIME, “So, with much of the global population now vaccinated against COVID-19, world travelers are again hitting the road—and the skies. The hospitality industry is reopening and excited to safely welcome them and revitalize local communities.”

Why Portland?

The publication said the city is committed to new infrastructure for bikers and walkers, along with the planet.

“The Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge opens July 31 and will connect the Central Eastside and Lloyd neighborhoods; the new, earthquake-­resilient Ned Flanders Crossing pedestrian bridge (The Simpsons creator Matt Groening was raised in Portland) connects the Northwest and Pearl districts; and Tilikum Crossing carries trains, buses, streetcars, cyclists, and pedestrians over the Willamette River,” added TIME.

TIME’s 2022 list includes one other destination in the Pacific Northwest — Canada’s Tofino in British Columbia — and four other U.S. destinations.