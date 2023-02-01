PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PDX Saints Love is hosting a Restoration of Love Gala to support the organization’s efforts of connecting people experiencing homelessness to resources they need.

The direct outreach organization hosts wellness fairs in east Portland — offering resources like showers, haircuts, clothing and hygiene supplies — along with professional development opportunities.

“The amazing thing about PDX Saints Love is our entire staff has come from homelessness or addiction, poverty or trauma themselves,” PDX Saints Love Founder and Executive Director Kristle Delihanty explained.

“During this outreach, we connect people to housing and then if they have barriers to employment, we ask them ‘Hey, want to come volunteer or maybe work with us?’ and they can earn professional development, we can sponsor them through certifications and training and get them on their way towards a new life,” Delihanty said.

The organization is holding the Restoration of Love Gala as a fundraising effort — featuring stories from staff members.

“We’re excited, this is our first fundraising event. I’m very emotional about it because the work is going to be speaking for itself. Our staff members are going to be telling their story of coming from homelessness into housing and becoming staff with us and starting community health training and how that’s impacted their lives,” Delihanty said.

Tickets are on sale for the Restoration of Love Gala on Feb. 24 at Southeast Portland’s Zenith Room, on Southeast 9nd Avenue, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Delihanty added “there are so many barriers to finding resources when you’re outside – you don’t have a phone, you don’t have a car to get there—and so our job is to come alongside individuals and help them make those calls, help them connect to resources.”

“One of our mottos around here is ‘Solidarity and not charity,’ we’re here to just remind people that you have the power to do this, and we want to encourage you,” Delihanty said.