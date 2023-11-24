Ecliptic Brewing will have an archive beer sale at its now-closed brewpub

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Major retailers like Walmart and Amazon aren’t the only companies offering deals for Black Friday. In fact, many Portland-based businesses have discounts planned for the big shopping weekend ahead.

Shop Small PDX has a full list of locally-owned businesses. Along with that, here are other ways you can support Portland brand during Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 825 N Cook St, Portland, OR 97227

Earlier this month, the founder of Ecliptic Brewing announced that he would sell the company to a new owner and close the North Portland brewpub. The “Mothership Brewery” officially closed on Nov. 18, but it temporarily reopens this Friday for an archive sale with beers dating back to 2014.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26

Where: 712 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97205

Sneaker and apparel store Drexler’s is offering discounts all-weekend-long. Customers will receive a free hat with every pair of shoes and two free shirts with the purchase of a branded tee. The store will also have mystery boxes priced at $200, but worth $500.

When: Saturday, Nov. 25 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Breakside Brewery is holding a “Cellarbration” in its Slabtown taproom to encourage people to shop small businesses. The event will feature arts vendors, candle-makers, home decor brands and more. One $20 ticket includes six pours from Breakside’s vintage library and a limited-edition tasting glass.

When: Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 2501 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202

Need a unique card for family, friends, coworkers or significant others this holiday season? The self-proclaimed “coolest card store in the world” is celebrating Small Business Saturday with free champagne, cake, giveaways and other “extra surprises” — while supplies last.

When: Through Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: Various locations

Win Big! Is an ongoing citywide event that rewards Portlanders for shopping from small businesses. A variety of coffee shops, retail stores and restaurants are participating in the campaign. Potential prizes include free Trail Blazers tickets and roundtrip airfare for two people.