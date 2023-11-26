Students will be back in class

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rob Vallance spoke for many parents with students in the Portland Public Schools.

“Well, I’m very excited, get things a little bit back to normal again,” Vallance said after hearing the strike by Portland teachers was settled. “Get back on a routine. Get these guys (his 2 kids) back getting educated. It’s going to be a good thing. Glad it happened. I didn’t expect it . It was very surprising when I found out about it.”

Students will be back in class Monday, just 2 hours later than normal following the quick and surprising end to the historic teachers strike that began November 1.

PPS scheduled 3 public meetings for Sunday and Monday to discuss the collective bargaining agreement. But 20 minutes before the first one was to begin, PPS canceled all 3 meetings.

About an hour later, the tentative contract agreement was announced separately by the school district and the Portland Association of Teachers.

“This contract is a watershed moment for Portland students, families, and educators,” PAT President Angela Bonilla said in a statement.

“Our whole school community is excited to welcome our students and educators back (Monday),” PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said in a statement.

There is one more hurdle, officially, to maneuver as the 3500 teachers and the PPS board will need to ratify the deal at their Tuesday meeting.

One thing students are likely most interested in: making up some of the missed days of school.

The agreement also includes making up 11 instruction days: December 18, December 19, December 20, December 21; January 26; February 19; April 8; June 12, June 13, June 14.

