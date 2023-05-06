The expansion of Southeast Portland’s Parklane Park got underway May 6, 2023 (Portland Parks and Rec)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The expansion of Southeast Portland’s Parklane Park got underway Saturday morning with a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the expansion from five to 25 acres.

Set to be complete in late 2024, the new and improved Parklane Park will include a playground, skate park, splash pad, soccer fields, tennis courts, community events pavilion, picnic areas, community gardens, walking paths and hundreds of new trees.

“There is a significant lack of parks and open spaces and a shortage of recreation facilities in the Centennial neighborhood,” said Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan. “Beginning the efforts to create a new 25-acre park is a significant achievement. The expanded Parklane Park will be a gem for East and Southeast Portland.”

Once finished, Portland Parks & Recreation said the new park will serve 2,682 residential units, 706 of which don’t currently have ready access to any park or natural area.

See photos from the groundbreaking and maps of the new park below:

The expansion of Southeast Portland’s Parklane Park got underway May 6, 2023 (Portland Parks and Rec)

The expansion of Southeast Portland’s Parklane Park got underway May 6, 2023 (Portland Parks and Rec)

The outline of the Parklane Park expansion from above (PP&R)

Map of the Parklane Park expansion, to be finished in late 2024 (PP&R)

The expansion of Southeast Portland’s Parklane Park got underway May 6, 2023 (Portland Parks and Rec)

The expansion of Southeast Portland’s Parklane Park got underway May 6, 2023 (Portland Parks and Rec)

“The expanded Parklane Park will be a community centerpiece,” says PP&R Director Adena Long. “It will vastly increase recreation access for people in far Southeast Portland, many of whom are most affected by a current lack of green spaces in the area. This is an exciting project and one I’m particularly looking forward to seeing get started.”

More information about the new park can be found on Portland Park’s official website.