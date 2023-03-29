PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The ongoing quest to replace light posts in 12 Portland Parks is expected to be voted on next week, but the replacement might still take six months, officials said.

According to Portland Parks & Recreation, structural issues are making 243 light poles potentially hazardous.

A proposal by Portland commissioner Dan Ryan is looking to purchase new light poles in bulk, which he said will minimize the time without lights. He said the light poles will still take six months to be produced and delivered.

Starting with Irving Park, Mt. Scott Park, Sellwood Park and Sellwood Riverfront Park, as soon as new poles are received they will replace the current ones. From there, other parks will have their lighting concerns addressed.

In the meantime, Ryan said that temporary lighting would be added to assist with visibility in the parks.

The proposal will be brought up at the April 5th Portland City Council meeting.