PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of Portland Parks & Recreation positions need to be filled ahead of the summer season.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 20, PP&R will begin taking applications for part- and full-time roles. Although the city has a number of immediate openings, park officials said they need to fill a whopping 800 seasonal workers, especially with increased demand for swim lessons.

City officials approved increasing park employee wages, meaning many positions now pay between $18 to $21 per hour. Inclusion Assistants receive between $20 to $24 per hour.

For those looking to be a lifeguard, PP&R said it is now offering the required training for free. The city has also added a position to help support lifeguard and swim instructor staffing.

“While many positions remain unfilled, PP&R celebrated a small victory after 20 swim instructors were recently hired as a result of recent efforts,” said PP&R. “Every swim instructor hired increases capacity and allows more Portlanders to safely enjoy the water. Safety is the top priority for PP&R, which is only able to provide additional classes as more people apply and are hired and trained.”

Anyone interested in applying can visit the city’s website.

Lifeguarding, park maintenance, counselors and event staff are some of the roles available.