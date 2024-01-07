PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland Parks & Recreation Bureau soon will allow people to reserve spaces for weddings, but be warned: The sites go quickly each year.

The bureau helps care for more than 200 parks, gardens and natural settings in which people can enjoy weddings and receptions. The bureau’s Customer Service Center will begin granting reservations for weddings scheduled for the 2024 calendar year on Monday, Jan. 8. In-person reservations will be prioritized from 8 a.m. to noon. At 1 p.m., staff will begin processing requests received by phone, mail and online.

“PP&R staff expect lots of soon-to-be married couples to line up,” a bureau spokesman wrote in a press release.

People can register in person at the Customer Service Center, 1120 S.W. Fifth Ave., ground floor, in the early morning hours on Monday. But be warned: as in past years, there likely will be a significant line of people waiting to get in.

At 8 a.m., people waiting in line will be invited inside the Portland Building for light refreshments while team members begin processing wedding requests.

