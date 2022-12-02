PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Friday, the Portland Pickles are celebrating one year at the Pickle Jar, where fans can find exclusive Pickles gear, comedy shows and community events.

The celebration will include an appearance by mascot Dillon T. Pickle and live music from local band the Spooky Boys, Portland Pickles General Manager Parker Huffman said.

Huffman encourages party attendees to RSVP through the Portland Pickles website –noting those who do will receive a 10% discount on merchandise. The party kicks off at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Huffman said.

The Pickle Jar, on Southwest Second and Taylor Street, first opened as a holiday pop-up shop but has since added community events to its roster.

“Building out the event calendar, that will continue through our off season as we lead up to the summer. [It] is really what’s enhanced it and made it a really cool space,” Huffman said.

Looking forward to next season, Huffman said “we’re feeling great…last year was really our best year ever from an attendance perspective.” He added “we’re really excited about the way the roster is shaping up for this year.”