PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Pickles baseball team is kicking off their 2023 season with a home opener on Friday.

Pickles General Manager Parker Huffman says the home opener will be “super crazy” with a lot of fans and fun promotions.

“It’s going to be a lot of crazy promos like we’ve become known for,” Huffman said.

“We’ve got an amazing group of guys,” Huffman added. “Head Coach Mark Magdaleno has done a great job recruiting this year and we’re very excited to see the play on the field and think we’ve got a good shot at competing and getting our first championship…it’s top-tier guys from all over the country.”

With 2023’s calendar filled with themed game nights, fans can join in the fun with Saturday’s Picholaus Cage Night; The Goonies Night on June 16; California Moving to Portland Night on June 27; Tap Water Appreciation on June 29 and State Fair Weekend from July 7 through July 9.

Walker Stadium is also offering a new beer collaboration with StormBreaker Brewing, pickle-flavored ice cream with Nico’s Ice Cream and a re-vamped Pickle-Rita with Straightaway Cocktails.

Huffman added, “everything pickle, we’ve got it.”