PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizza spots in the U.S.

“Portland, Oregon has its fair share of eclectic eateries, so you bet they have a selection of spot-on pizza places too,” Trips to Discover reports. “Ken’s Artisan Pizza fuses true Italian-style, wood-fired pizza with fresh, seasonal ingredients.

While Ken’s offers a variety of classic and unique pizza ingredients, the publication recommends the “Brooklyn” pizza, followed by dessert and an after-dinner cup of cold brew.

“The combinations are sometimes unexpected but quite refreshing,” Trips to Discover said. “The Brooklyn features tomato sauce, mozzarella, Fra’Mani capicollo, pickled jalapeno, and that unexpected factor, a touch of honey. Perfection. Don’t miss out on the Affogato for dessert, which is a local cup of coffee topped with brown sugar ice cream.”

In 2022, Ken’s and four other Portland pizza shops made the annual “Top 50 Pizza in USA” list curated by Italian experts.