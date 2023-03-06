PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Marking International Women’s Day on March 8, a Planned Parenthood fundraiser is returning to the Women’s Foundation of Oregon.

The Out Loud & with Laughter event, moderated by Tra’Renee Chambers, features guest speakers Ruby McConnell and Judy Gumbo — author of “Yippie Girl: Exploits in Protest and Defeating the FBI.”

Gumbo says the event will feature women’s stories including stories on “how to do things, how to laugh about things and how to also organize ourselves so that we have, in fact, a life that includes feminism, justice and friendship.”

Tickets are still available for the Out Loud & with Laughter event, held at 2 p.m. March 8 at the Women’s Foundation of Oregon on Northwest 2nd Avenue in Portland.