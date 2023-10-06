PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Troopers will be teaming up with members of Portland police’s bike squad to patrol the streets of downtown, authorities announced on Friday.

The pilot project aims to enhance public safety in downtown Portland, according to officials.

“This collaborative effort between agencies will focus on reducing criminal activity through high-visibility uniformed police presence and enforcement activities,” PPB said in a press release.

However, the pilot project’s announcement on Friday comes just over a week after Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced OSP’s impending involvement in “new fentanyl strategic enforcement and disruption strategies” across the state during a meeting for the Portland Central City Task Force.

