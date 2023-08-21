PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau is starting a two-month body camera pilot program on Monday — making Portland one of the last major cities in the United States to implement the practice.

During the pilot, 150 officers in the Central Precinct and the Focused Intervention Team will be wearing body cameras around the city. The next two months will determine the rules going forward for body cameras in Portland and what it means as an oversight tool of police.

“There’s time to reflect on what is effective and what isn’t and make changes before the official permanent policy is put in place,” said Jude Al-Ghazal with the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon.

Policy states that officers will need to activate cameras when they’re conducting any kind of police work with any member of the public and will automatically activate if they get a call, turn on lights and sirens or pull a taser or gun.

“Making sure that officers understand the process and embrace it and work that into their internal culture is probably more important than threatening with sanction if they make a mistake,” said Yume Delegato of the Police Accountability Commission.

Delegato and the rest of the commission have created best practices they will recommend to City Council around the cameras. At first, the group wanted Portland’s new yet-to-be-formed oversight bureau to own the videos. Instead, those will still be handled by the police’s records department.

“If you’ve dealt with anything in the city, you know record retention and going through that process can be time consuming,” Delegato said.

The commission is pushing for immediate access to those videos outside of the record request process for the public. There has been no provision laid out in the pilot policy for that at this time.

“We want to make sure that footage is full and complete and have as full picture as quickly as possible,” Delegato furthered.

Watchdog organizations such as the ACLU of Oregon, say privacy is an important consideration of the program as well.

“Every individual person has a right to their privacy especially from government overreach and government surveillance,” Al-Ghazal said.

Portland police policy says the agency will redact videos as according to state law, but the ACLU of Oregon is concerned the agency controls the process every step of the way.

“It depends on what oversight processes are involved in the redacting, like making sure that there isn’t a lot of individual police discretion in what gets redacted, who’s reviewing those videos,” Al-Ghazal said.

PPB leaders and the City Council will review the policies once the pilot program ends in the middle of October.

It will still be up to another year before all officers have cameras and the City Council will have to approve a contract with the vendor. Any policy changes will also need to be considered and all officers will need to be trained.