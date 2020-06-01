Portland Police Chief Resch speaks after 3rd night of protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Chief Jami Resch spoke with media around 2 a.m. Monday morning following the city’s third consecutive night of demonstrations.

During the press conference, Chief Resch said the majority of protesters were peaceful, mentioning the marchers who came from the Laurelhurst Park area specifically.

In terms of the acts of vandalism that police pursued, Resch singled those people out separate from the majority of protesters. Sunday night’s crowd was much larger than the past two nights of demonstrations, and she attributed the large crowd as what gave some individuals the opportunity to commit crime.

Police made some arrests over the course of the demonstration. While Resch said the final reports on those arrests were still being finalized, she characterized them as criminal mischief and one instance of an attempted assault on an officer.

