PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police have identified the man killed in a Hollywood neighborhood shooting that left a second victim hospitalized on June 23, officials say.

After hearing gunfire near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, officers found 29-year-old Fortressen O. Oriakhi of Gresham in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed into a pole.

Police say Oriakhi was dead when they arrived just after 2:30 a.m. and the passenger – who has yet to be named – was seriously injured. Both showed signs of gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

A medical examiner later determined that Oriakhi had died of homicide by gunshot wound. The other man is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet clear whether any suspects have been identified. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781. Reference case number 23-164650.

