One driver died in this collision at SE 80th and Powell, January 15, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who died in a car crash Sunday on Southeast Powell Boulevard was identified by Portland police on Thursday.

Police say that Tyler L. David, 44, was dead when officers arrived at the scene and that his family has been notified of his death.

According to investigators, David was driving a 1999 Ford Escort and was pulling out of a parking lot when he was struck by a 1994 Chevrolet 2500 pickup driven by a 17-year-old boy. The driver was not cited or charged, but the investigation is ongoing, police say.

This was the third fatal traffic crash so far in 2023 in Portland.