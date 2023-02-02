The death of 34-year-old Jonathan Bennett is being ruled a homicide, according to PPB.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who authorities say was fatally stabbed Tuesday night was identified by police on Thursday.

The death of 34-year-old Jonathan Bennett is being ruled a homicide, according to PPB.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Portland police responded to a report of a stabbing on Southwest Park Avenue, between Southwest Madison Street and Southwest Jefferson Street.

When officers arrived, they found Bennett, who they say appeared to be suffering from a stab wound. Despite paramedics’ efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jonathan Grall, 25, was detained as part of the investigation. Police later announced Grall was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on second-degree murder and unlawful use of weapon charges.