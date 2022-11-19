PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early Saturday morning, a Portland police officer shot an armed robbery suspect according to PPB.

At around 12:24 a.m., police said they were responding to a report of an armed robbery on Southeast Powell Boulevard.

PPB said they were given a vehicle description for the suspect and began to search.

An officer said they spotted a vehicle that fit the description and said they were driving recklessly.

Police say the vehicle stopped in a parking lot on Southeast Steele Street, and that’s when officers attempted to contact the vehicle and an officer allegedly shot one male individual.

The man was taken to the hospital and the other people in the car were detained, according to PPB.

No further information is available about the shooting at this time.

Police ask anyone with potential information about the incident to contact Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0404, or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457 and reference case number 22-803367.