The four show dogs stolen from Jantzen Beach were found safe Jan. 22, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The four show dogs that were taken along with a van Saturday were found Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Portland police, someone in Vancouver, Washington found the dogs inside of the van after it was found abandoned along the side of a road.

The dogs, who were taking part in the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show, were reported stolen after the van they were in had been left briefly running and it was taken from a hotel at Jantzen Beach.

Later Saturday, a $10,000 reward was also announced in hopes of their safe return.

The dogs were returned to their owners by PPB.