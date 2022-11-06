PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite a brief respite in the rain Saturday, another storm moved in overnight and thousands are still without power.

According to PGE, as of 7:05 a.m., almost 2,500 people are without power in the Portland metro area, with a vast majority of them being in the Sellwood neighborhood.

Visit the PGE Website for up-to-date outages. PGE anticipates power to be back on by around 11:45 a.m.

Pacific Power says its crews are dealing with nearly 2,000 outages in Seaside and a small handful of outages scattered throughout the metro region. Clark County PUD is reporting no outages.