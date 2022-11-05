PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people in the Portland metro area are waking up without power Saturday morning thanks to a round of wet and windy fall weather and a Friday night substation fire.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, PGE was reporting more than 13,000 customers were still without service. Crews have been working throughout the night. Just after 11:45 p.m. Friday, 13,817 PGE customers were in the dark.

Pacific Power is also working to restore service to hundreds of customers. According to the company, they are dealing with scattered outages in the Portland area, but the bulk of their affected customers are in Pendleton.

Clark County PUD is dealing with roughly 200 outages. Those numbers have gone down significantly in just the last hour.