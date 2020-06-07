Live Blog: Portland protests march on in 9th day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests against police brutality continue into their ninth day in Portland.

On Friday, demonstrations took place across the Portland metro area, beginning early in the afternoon and continuing late into the evening. A crowd of thousands marched from 13th and SE Stark over the Hawthorne Bridge and into Waterfront Park where Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, among others, spoke to protesters.

Here is a timeline of events from June 6, 2020:

6 p.m.

Protesters gathered at Revolution Hall, the frequent starting point for marches in the city in recent days. Food and refreshments were available for everyone and music played over a loudspeaker in the moments before the demonstration began.

An organizer spoke to the crowd and vowed to continue the protests, everyday, starting at 6 p.m. at the Revolution Hall.

Portraits of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were set out at Revolution Hall. June 6, 2020 (KOIN)

After organizing at Revolution Hall, demonstrators will march to Irving Park at NE Fremont Street and NE 7th Avenue.