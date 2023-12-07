PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Downtown just got a little brighter.

Portland’s public menorah was lit Thursday evening to kick off the Jewish Festival of Lights on the first night of Hanukkah.

The festival, hosted by Chabad of Oregon, includes a variety of customs, like the lighting of candles on a menorah for eight nights through Friday, Dec. 15.

According to event organizers, the festival celebrates “freedom of the human spirit, freedom from tyranny and oppression, and of the ultimate victory of good over evil.”

If you’d like to join the celebration, visit Pioneer Courthouse Square each night around 5 p.m.