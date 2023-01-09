PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero publicly asked elected officials to get a handle on the rising gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities and school officials are working to ensure students’ safety following a shooting outside Franklin High School during a basketball game.

In an open letter to the community about the weekend shooting, the superintendent said they would have counselors, social workers and psychologists at schools Monday. The school district also told KOIN 6 News there would be added police patrols at Franklin High following Saturday’s shooting.

In his letter, Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero publicly asked elected officials to get a handle on the rising gun violence.

“As a district, we have continued implementing additional safety measures and enhanced security outside of all basketball games, including additional PPS campus safety associates, community outreach partners, and police,” the letter read in part. “As educators, we call upon our city’s elected leaders, law enforcement, and the justice system to prioritize the development of a comprehensive neighborhood safety plan that protects our children, youth, families, and neighbors from this continued gun violence.”

The incident, which happened around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday night, took place during a men’s basketball game when a Portland police officer who was assigned to the school heard the shots and called for help. Basketball spectators were seen rushing out of the stands, attempting to flee the school.

“I didn’t hear anything, I just saw people running so I ran,” one basketball player told KOIN 6 News.

One minor may have been injured in the shooting, but refused medical attention, PPB said.

A 15-year-old boy, who was already wanted on an unrelated warrant, was arrested off campus and booked for unlawful firearm possession. A semi-automatic handgun was found near the scene, investigators said.

Portland Public Schools says the teen arrested was not a PPS student.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, this is the 27th shooting of 2023. They say nine people have been injured by gunfire.